The U.S. Producer Price Index (PPI) recorded an annual rate of 0.8% in July, surpassing expectations of 0.7% and breaking a 12-month streak of consecutive declines. The previous value was 0.1%.

The PPI serves as a measure of inflation, capturing the average change in selling prices received by domestic producers for their output. Its increase in July signals a modest recovery in pricing pressure and ends a lengthy period of decline.

The better-than-expected PPI growth suggests increased economic activity, which may indicate an improving overall economic outlook for the U.S. following the challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

