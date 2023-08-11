As the cryptocurrency industry continues to grow and evolve, traditional finance is increasingly changing its perspective on digital assets, Cointelegraph reports. From institutional investors adopting crypto assets and payment services to multinational corporations holding cryptocurrencies in their portfolios, the gap between the traditional finance world and crypto space is narrowing. Though concerns around regulation and security remain, these very discussions reflect the significance of crypto in modern finance, pioneering a new era for digital assets in the financial landscape.
Traditional Finance Shifting Perspectives on Crypto Assets
2023-08-11 13:53
