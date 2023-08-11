Scopescan monitoring reports that addresses suspected to be associated with Abraxas Capital have deposited a total of 58 million stablecoins in multiple cryptocurrency exchanges (CEXs), suggesting a bullish stance on the current market.

The suspected Abraxas Capital addresses, which begin with 0x0f1d, have mortgaged a substantial amount of ETH and BTC on Compound and Aave platforms in the past day and borrowed stablecoins. With these addresses depositing millions of stablecoins into various CEXs, this activity indicates a potential positive outlook on the current market situation.

The significant deposit of 58 million stablecoins by suspected Abraxas Capital addresses into CEXs could signal a bullish market trend. Market participants should keep an eye on these developments to make informed decisions in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency space.

