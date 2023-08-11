According to Scopescan monitoring, an address suspected to be associated with Abraxas Capital (beginning with 0x0f1d) has deposited 26,000 stETH and 15,000 ETH (approximately $27.6 million) to Aave in the past 5 hours. The address has lent 59 million stablecoins and transferred them to Bitfinex and Binance. Today, this address has deposited a total of 117 million stablecoins into CEX. Previously, the address associated with Abraxas Capital had mortgaged a significant amount of ETH and BTC on Compound and Aave, borrowing stablecoins. The 0x0f1d address has deposited a total of 58 million stablecoins in multiple CEXs, possibly indicating bullish sentiment in the current market.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Suspected Abraxas Capital Address Lends 59 Million Stablecoins to CEX Again
2023-08-11 16:57
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top