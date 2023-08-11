According to Scopescan monitoring, an address suspected to be associated with Abraxas Capital (beginning with 0x0f1d) has deposited 26,000 stETH and 15,000 ETH (approximately $27.6 million) to Aave in the past 5 hours. The address has lent 59 million stablecoins and transferred them to Bitfinex and Binance. Today, this address has deposited a total of 117 million stablecoins into CEX. Previously, the address associated with Abraxas Capital had mortgaged a significant amount of ETH and BTC on Compound and Aave, borrowing stablecoins. The 0x0f1d address has deposited a total of 58 million stablecoins in multiple CEXs, possibly indicating bullish sentiment in the current market.