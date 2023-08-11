CertiK Skynet has raised a security alert following the detection of a large liquidity removal involving the PayPal USD Fan ETH and wallets initially funded by Tornado Cash, highlighting potential security threats in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A series of wallets removed a notable amount of liquidity from PayPal USD Fan ETH, all connected to a previous transaction. The wallet initiating the disperse transaction also removed a substantial sum of ETH from Tornado Cash. Many involved wallets acquired other tokens, such as SHIB3, with wallets that removed liquidity from SHIB3 being funded by the same Disperse[.]app transaction.

CertiK Skynet has observed similar activities in the past, linking the deposit of a significant quantity of ETH into Tornado Cash by a specific EOA to funds originating from a scam token named XPro. This token has seen a considerable drop in value since the incident.