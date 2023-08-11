Blockchain security firms caution users about the rising popularity and security risks associated with Telegram trading bots, which have turned the messaging platform into a de facto crypto marketplace.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, Telegram trading bots have recently gained attention with the increase in crypto market activity and associated bot tokens appreciating in value. CertiK, a blockchain security firm, has expressed concerns about Telegram bot tokens, whose combined market capitalization is approaching $250 million, according to CoinGecko.

The automated trading bots permit users to make trades on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) via the Telegram app. The highest-capitalized Telegram bot token is Unibot, with a market cap of over $185 million. Other prominent bots are Wagie Bot and Mizar.

However, CertiK warned that the secure storage of private keys is uncertain for many Telegram bots. Some bots create crypto wallets for users without providing the private key, leading to questions about how accessible they are and where they are stored. Because of these risks, CertiK suggests treating these platforms as "extremely high-risk" and unsuitable for medium to long-term storage of assets.

Blockchain security firm Beosin also highlighted the security risks associated with using these trading bots. The bots' centralization poses a threat to users' private wallet keys, which could lead to losing control of funds if bots' code isn't open-sourced or undergoes security audits. Beosin urges projects to open-source their code and improve the storage of user private keys to enhance security.