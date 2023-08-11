The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has settled with cryptocurrency trading platform Bittrex and its co-founder and former CEO William Shihara for operating an unregistered exchange, resulting in payments totaling $24 million.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, the SEC revealed on August 10 that Bittrex and Bittrex Global had agreed to pay $14.4 million in disgorgement (the repayment of ill-gotten gains), $4 million in prejudgment interest, and $5.6 million in civil penalties, subject to court approval. The federal regulator accused Bittrex and Shihara of working with token issuers to "scrub" online statements, attempting to evade securities laws.

Shihara, who served as Bittrex CEO from 2014 to 2019, called the settlement a "good outcome." He emphasized the need to strike a balance between fostering innovation, encouraging entrepreneurs, and protecting consumers in the United States.

The SEC's complaint in April alleged that Bittrex and Shihara had operated an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency. In a separate action, the SEC targeted Bittrex Global for sharing a single order book with Bittrex. The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control and Financial Crimes Enforcement Network pursued enforcement actions against Bittrex, culminating in a $29-million settlement in October 2022.

Several other legal cases involving crypto firms like Binance, Coinbase, Ripple Labs, and Terraform Labs are pending with the SEC, leading to criticism from industry leaders and U.S. lawmakers over the agency's "regulation by enforcement" approach to crypto.



