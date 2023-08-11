Scam Sniffer monitoring reveals that scammers have created 186 fraudulent tokens on the Uniswap platform within the past two months, falsely representing 2,657 addresses for exchange.

Utilizing sophisticated methods, scammers have managed to generate a substantial number of illegitimate tokens on Uniswap over the past two months. By pretending to be legitimate address holders, they have ensnared unsuspecting users in their fraudulent schemes.

As scam activities increase, it's crucial for market participants to maintain vigilance when engaging in token exchanges. Users should do extensive research and verify the authenticity of tokens and addresses involved to protect themselves against potential losses. The crypto community must work together to raise awareness and combat the growing threat from scammers.

