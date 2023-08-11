According to CoinDesk, Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been jailed awaiting trial. Further details surrounding the charges and the context of his arrest are not provided in the provided link. As more information emerges, the impact of this event on FTX and the broader crypto community remains uncertain.
Sam Bankman-Fried Jailed Ahead of Trial
2023-08-11 19:25
