A US appeals court has upheld a decision to dismiss a class-action lawsuit involving 16 investors against online brokerage Robinhood Markets, stemming from its actions during the 2021 meme stock trading frenzy.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, the ongoing battle between investors and Robinhood Markets over restrictions placed on the purchase of 13 "meme stocks" during the January 2021 short squeeze took another turn, as the United States federal appeals court upheld the dismissal of the investor class-action lawsuit. The plaintiffs had argued that the restrictions prevented them from profiting and caused share prices to drop.

Robinhood successfully moved to dismiss the complaint in January 2022 due to the plaintiff's failure to state a claim. The investors subsequently took the case to the U.S. appeals court in March 2023. U.S. Appellate Court Judge Britt Grant upheld the dismissal, stating that the arguments lacked legal merit as Robinhood had the right to impose the restrictions since they were not legally obligated to protect the investors from pure economic loss.

To pursue the matter further, the investors must file a petition for a "writ of certiorari" to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case. However, the chances of being heard are relatively low, as only 100 to 150 cases are selected out of more than 7,000 reviewed annually.

The GameStop short squeeze, triggered by Reddit’s /wallstreetbets subreddit users, targeted Wall Street firms shorting specific stocks such as AMC Entertainment, American Airlines Group, Blackberry, and others. GameStop emerged as one of the largest gainers during the frenzy, with its share price rising over 9,900% from $0.86 to over $86 between April 2020 and January 2021