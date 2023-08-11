CertiK Skynet has issued a security alert, reporting that the Twitter account @QuaiNetwork has been compromised. Users are urged not to click any links associated with the account until the QuaiNetwork team confirms they have regained full control.
QuaiNetwork's Twitter Account Reportedly Compromised
2023-08-11 19:27
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
