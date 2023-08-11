According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has partnered with Meroku and its new Protocol V2 to upgrade the DApp Store Kit, as reported by Foresight News. The DApp Store Kit allows developers to create their own distribution, management, and governance rules while retaining full control over branding and monetization. With the introduction of ".appStore" and ".dev" domains by Meroku to the DApp registry, developers can control their registrations, design their own app stores, and break free from centralized databases. Additionally, the upcoming Verification Label for DApps will foster transparency and trust within the ecosystem.