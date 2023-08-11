According to a report published by CoinDesk, based on a recent research report by Bank of America, PayPal's new stablecoin, PayPal USD (PYUSD), is not expected to see significant adoption in the near term, despite driving efficiencies in payments and enhancing customer experiences.

The report suggests that PYUSD will face growing competition from central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and yield-bearing stablecoins in the longer term. With short-term rates exceeding 5%, yield-bearing stablecoins are anticipated to become increasingly attractive compared to non-yield bearing options like Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC).

Investors are presumed to be indifferent to their choice of stablecoins, provided they are safe and easily accessible on major trading platforms.

Bank of America does not anticipate PYUSD's launch to result in accelerated regulatory clarity as it doesn't alter systemic risk for traditional markets. However, the stablecoin could confront regulatory hurdles if stablecoin issuance is restricted to banks.

PayPal's foray into the stablecoin market targets the untapped areas of blockchain technology-enabled asset transfers, payments, and remittances. Nevertheless, the bank's analysis indicates that the road to widespread adoption may be gradual due to competition and potential regulatory obstacles.

