According to Foresight News, as of August 11, 2023, the total number of addresses participating in the WLD token application has surpassed 500,000, reaching 510,929, according to Dune data reported by Foresight News. Additionally, the total number of tokens claimed has exceeded 15 million, showcasing significant interest in the WLD token within the crypto community.
2023-08-11 15:06
