NFT generative art project GEN.ART has announced that it will shut down its business, closing its server before the end of August and retaining only a few website functionalities. As part of the shutdown process, the remaining funds in the project treasury will be distributed to DAO token holders.
NFT Generative Art Project GEN.ART Announces Business Shutdown
2023-08-11 16:32
