According to Foresight News, NEAR Protocol has released its Q2 roadmap update, with significant improvements to the main network and an 8x increase in status reading performance. The team has introduced background write features, cold storage, and a new status synchronization tool. However, changes required for account scaling are on hold. The roadmap's Q3 focus will be on Phase 2 of sharding, which includes resharding the mainnet state and removing the requirement for block producers to track all shards. This effort is projected to take over a quarter to complete.