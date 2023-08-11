MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor celebrated the three-year anniversary of the company's decision to use Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve asset with a tweet reminiscing about the company's initial Bitcoin purchase.

Saylor's tweet highlights that three years ago today, MicroStrategy announced it would utilize Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset and proceeded to buy 21,454 BTC at a cost of $250 million. This initial investment in Bitcoin equivalent to an average price of $11,653 per BTC.

Three years since adopting Bitcoin as its main treasury reserve asset, MicroStrategy's early commitment to the cryptocurrency continues to generate substantial interest from both investors and industry professionals.

