The competition among AI chatbots is heating up with the emergence of Google Bard, ChatGPT, and ERNIE, each striving to take the lead in the Web3 era, Cointelegraph reports. These advanced AI chatbots are continuously improving their conversational capabilities and are poised to play a significant role in the future of Web3 platforms. As chatbots evolve, they are becoming more human-like in communication, providing enhanced user experiences, and offering quality support to leverage Web3 systems effectively.

