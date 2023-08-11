As reported by Foresight News on August 11, 2023, Lookonchain monitoring has revealed that a giant whale transferred 503,812 DYDX, worth approximately $1.08 million, from Binance seven hours ago. Over the past three months, the whale has moved a total of 1.12 million DYDX, equivalent to $2.43 million, from exchanges.
Giant Whale Transfers Over 500,000 DYDX from Binance
2023-08-11 15:22
