According to Cointelegraph, FC Barcelona has obtained €120 million ($132 million) in funding from Libero Football Finance AG and Nipa Capital BV for its Web3 project, Barça Vision. In exchange for the investment, the club sold a 29.5% stake in the Barça Vision holding company Bridgeburg Invest. Barça Vision, part of the club's strategy to establish a digital Espai Barça, seeks to incorporate all digital content around Web3 and blockchain technology, including NFTs and the Metaverse.
FC Barcelona Secures €120 Million Investment for Web3 Initiative
2023-08-11 14:33
