Etherscan has introduced a new feature that allows users to search for similar contracts deployed on various Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains. This enhanced functionality aims to help users find their desired contract instances within a multi-chain ecosystem or locate test network deployments that transition from a test environment to a fully functioning setup. With the addition of this feature, Etherscan continues to improve user experience and streamline navigation in the rapidly expanding and interconnected blockchain technology landscape.
Etherscan Introduces Feature for Searching Contracts Across Multiple EVM Chains
2023-08-11 13:18
