An analysis on Ethereum's decentralized exchanges (DEXs) has revealed that traders who fall victim to scams may, in turn, make more money after the fact, Decrypt reports. This unusual outcome has been observed following fraudulent, token-specific transactions and accounts getting liquidated. Despite the risks, the ongoing attraction to decentralized platforms and new trading opportunities remains strong, causing some Ethereum traders to remain active and profit even after experiencing setbacks from scams.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Ethereum Traders Earn More Money After being Scammed
2023-08-11 14:40
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top