DeBank, a popular Ethereum DeFi dashboard, has launched Layer 2 (L2) on Optimism's L2 solution, according to a Decrypt article. This integration aims to enhance scalability and reduce network congestion on the Ethereum blockchain. As a result, users of DeBank's platform can benefit from faster transaction times and reduced gas fees while interacting with decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.
Ethereum DeFi Dashboard DeBank Launches Layer 2 on Optimism's L2 Solution
2023-08-11 16:22
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
