Elon Musk has announced that he will participate in a fight against Mark Zuckerberg, with the event taking place in Italy. The fight will be managed by their respective foundations instead of the UFC and will be livestreamed on both Twitter and a yet-to-be-disclosed Meta platform. The chosen location aims to honor Italy's past and present, with all proceeds going to support veterans. Although no specific date has been set, Musk hinted that Twitter Blue subscribers might receive special access or benefits.

