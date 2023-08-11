According to Wu Blockchain, Devnet 8, the next official testnet for the Ethereum Dencun upgrade, will be launched next week, according to a tweet by Christine Kim. This test network is the first one dedicated to activating all relevant Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) finalized for the Dencun upgrade, providing developers with a valuable testing ground for the upcoming improvements.
Devnet 8, Next Testnet for Ethereum Dencun Upgrade, Set to Launch Next Week
2023-08-11 15:38
