According to Foresight News, Curve has announced that 70% of the funds lost in the hack last week have been successfully recovered, while the remaining assets are actively under investigation. The team is also working to determine the shares of each affected user in order to appropriately distribute the recovered funds.
Curve Recovers 70% of Funds Affected by Recent Hack, Investigates Remaining Assets
2023-08-11 13:50
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
