According to Foresight News, following the recent security breach, Curve has released a report identifying vulnerabilities in Vyper 0.2.15-0.3.0 that led to the attack on several fund pools: aleth, peth, mseth, and crveth. Although Arbitrum-Tricrypto fund pools have also been affected by the vulnerability, no active exploitation has been found. However, Curve advises users to avoid these pools and confirms that all other pools on the platform are safe.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Curve Advises Against Using Certain Fund Pools Due to Vyper-related Vulnerabilities
2023-08-11 13:55
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top