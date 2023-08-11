According to Foresight News, following the recent security breach, Curve has released a report identifying vulnerabilities in Vyper 0.2.15-0.3.0 that led to the attack on several fund pools: aleth, peth, mseth, and crveth. Although Arbitrum-Tricrypto fund pools have also been affected by the vulnerability, no active exploitation has been found. However, Curve advises users to avoid these pools and confirms that all other pools on the platform are safe.