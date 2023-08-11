Evmos, an EVM-compatible chain in the Cosmos ecosystem, has announced the availability of the Safe multi-signature function. This feature enhances security for developers by combining Safe's inherent multi-signature security with an abstraction stack. The integration allows Cosmos users to access Safe multi-signature functionality, providing essential tools for building future cross-chain applications within the Cosmos ecosystem.
