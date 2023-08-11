According to Foresight News, NFT project Cool Cats has announced the introduction of a new NFT character, "Sidekicks," to its Cooltopia game ecosystem, as reported by Foresight News. Cooltopia is a web-based game developed for the Cool Cats sub-series Pets NFT, allowing Cool Pets NFT holders to interact and upgrade their pets by completing tasks and collecting loot. Ardi, Jo, and Kira are the three unique "Sidekicks" pet NFTs introduced, and they can be combined in various configurations. While not classified as membership NFTs within the Cool Cats ecosystem, they may be included in IP-related incentive programs in the future.