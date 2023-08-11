Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire has announced that the company will develop a roadmap for seamless stablecoin payments and cross-chain integration this fall. Additionally, Circle plans to launch a smart contract development platform to make it easier for Web2 developers to access and use the technology.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Circle to Develop Seamless Stablecoin Payment and Cross-Chain Roadmap, Launch Smart Contract Development Platform
2023-08-11 16:15
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top