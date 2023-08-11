The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is seeking a digital asset solution to create a centralized repository for storing confiscated cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). A tender for applications has been open since August 10, focusing on the development of an efficient and secure storage solution.

The RCMP has outlined 17 requirements for the repository, including the capability to process transactions for the top 20 cryptocurrency blockchains by market capitalization, optional support for new blockchains, and access to related data. In terms of NFTs, the repository should support Ethereum, Solana, and Polygon-based tokens.

Security features such as the protection of private keys, secure disposal processes, and daily automated verification have been emphasized. The RCMP is also seeking the development of a native Android mobile application.

Canadian law enforcement has previously made use of specialized software from Chainalysis to track cryptocurrency transactions during cybercrime investigations. The adoption of the new repository signals an ongoing effort to modernize law enforcement's capabilities in handling digital assets.

As cryptocurrencies and NFTs increase in popularity, Canadian police are stepping up their efforts to address the challenges posed by these new asset classes. The centralized repository project will enable law enforcement to store seized assets securely and efficiently, ensuring proper handling and transparency.



