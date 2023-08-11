The California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has announced new disclosure requirements for cryptocurrency contributions made to political candidates and committees. The updated guidelines have been included in the commission's revised campaign disclosure manuals.

According to a report by CoinTelegraph, the FPPC's updated campaign disclosure manuals encompass recent alterations in legislation and commission regulations, including limited liability company disclosure mandates, behested payment reporting, advertising disclosures, and more.

Cryptocurrency contributions are to be treated as non-monetary donations, subject to specified limits and barred from foreign principals, lobbyists, or anonymous sources. Moreover, committees cannot receive contributions directly in peer-to-peer transactions but must employ U.S.-based, registered payment processors with Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures to accept contributions on their behalf.

Payment processors must share contributors' details, including name, address, occupation, and employer, with committees within 24 hours, and immediately convert the donations into U.S. dollars at the current exchange rate before depositing them into the campaign bank account within two business days.

As cryptocurrencies continue to grow in prominence, California's FPPC seeks to regulate their role in political campaigns through tighter disclosure requirements, boosting transparency and accountability in the political finance landscape.

