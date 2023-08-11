According to Bitcoin News, following the increasing adoption of Bitcoin among US presidential candidates, the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has released disclosure requirements for cryptocurrency contributions to political candidates and committees. These regulations aim to bring transparency and accountability to digital asset donations, ensuring that both donors and political figures remain compliant with the state's campaign finance laws. As the popularity of cryptocurrencies continues to grow, such guidelines are essential to maintaining a fair and well-regulated political environment involving digital currency donations.