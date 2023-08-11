DappRadar's recent report highlights the significant growth and potential in the blockchain gaming and metaverse sectors. In July, blockchain gaming contributed to 41% of on-chain activity, with WAX leading the way in terms of unique active wallets. The findings emphasize the rapid evolution and rising impact of gaming within the blockchain ecosystem.
Blockchain Gaming Represents 41% of On-Chain Activity in July
2023-08-11 18:53
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
