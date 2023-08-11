According to Decrypt, Bitcoin mining has long faced criticism for its environmental impact due to the vast amount of energy consumed by mining operations. In recent years, the industry has begun making strides toward decarbonization, with initiatives focused on using renewable energy sources to mitigate the carbon footprint of Bitcoin mining. These efforts have led to increased adoption of cleaner energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydroelectric power, as well as innovative energy recycling solutions. As the demand for environmentally sustainable practices grows, the Bitcoin mining industry will likely continue its shift towards greener alternatives.