Coinglass data reveals that the open interest of Bitcoin futures reached a high point in 2023. On August 8th, trading activity in the market surged to approximately $14.5 billion, nearing the levels observed in May 2022.
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Reaches 2023 High
2023-08-11 18:01
