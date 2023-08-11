The cryptocurrency market enters a sluggish period, with Bitcoin ETF momentum slowing down and DeFi and NFTs remaining in a bearish state. Meanwhile, crypto stocks display an unexpected upside amidst the downturn.

According to a CoinTelegraph report, in June, Bitcoin saw a boost with BlackRock's application for a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) but fell into a summer slump in July. Some altcoins managed to perform well, with XRP standing out after Ripple Labs' partial victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, yielding a monthly close of +49%. However, market reactions to the lawsuit were not as strong as expected, leading to general waning activity during the summer months.

Cointelegraph Research’s "Investor Insights Report" examined the performance of various digital asset sectors, revealing a struggling NFT market. Interest in NFTs dropped so significantly in July that even traditional collections dipped to pre-2021 levels. Top NFT collections only gathered $800,000 in monthly royalties, and the Azuki project faced a legal battle over alleged rug pulls.

DeFi encountered its share of troubles in July, with a Curve Finance security vulnerability exposing it to a reentrancy hack resulting in a $61 million loss. This monumental exploit derived from a weakness in the Vyper programming language, not from poorly implemented smart contracts. The funds were returned later, with the hacker receiving a 10% bounty.

On the other hand, crypto stocks demonstrated resilience amidst the market downturn, as publicly traded crypto companies experienced an average stock price increase of 23.9% by month-end. Coinbase shares surged in response to the Ripple lawsuit outcome, and mining companies emerged as top performers, with companies like Stronghold Digital Mining and TeraWulf seeing substantial gains.