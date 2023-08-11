According to Glassnode data, the count of Bitcoin addresses containing at least 10 BTC has recently reached a new 3-year high, hitting 156,990. The previous peak, recorded at 156,984, was seen on July 25, 2023. The increasing number of high-balance addresses signifies growing confidence among Bitcoin holders and reflects continued expansion within the cryptocurrency's network.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin Addresses Holding 10+ Coins Achieve 3-Year High
2023-08-11 19:18
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
According to Glassnode data, the count of Bitcoin addresses containing at least 10 BTC has recently reached a new 3-year high, hitting 156,990. The previous peak, recorded at 156,984, was seen on July 25, 2023. The increasing number of high-balance addresses signifies growing confidence among Bitcoin holders and reflects continued expansion within the cryptocurrency's network.
Comments 1
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top