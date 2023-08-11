Binance announces its support for the Ontology (ONT) network upgrade and hard fork, taking care of all technical requirements for users while suspending deposits and withdrawals via Ontology during this process.

Binance has confirmed its support for the Ontology (ONT) network upgrade and hard fork scheduled to occur at block height 16,490,000. As a result, deposits and withdrawals of tokens via the Ontology network will be suspended from approximately 2023-08-15 06:00 (UTC).

Binance has assured users that trading of tokens on the Ontology (ONT) network will remain unaffected during the upgrade and hard fork. Moreover, there will be no new tokens created as a result of the upgrade. Binance will be responsible for addressing all technical requirements for users throughout the process.

Deposits and withdrawals of tokens via the Ontology network will resume once Binance deems the upgraded network to be stable. Binance will not issue any further notification regarding the reopening of deposits and withdrawals.

