The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,320 and $29,738 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,395, down by -0.33%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, AKRO, and API3, up by 28%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
CZ: Self Custody Wallets are Not Without Risks, Binance Wallets Don't Use 32 Bit Seed for Better Safety
SEC Announces $24M Settlement for Case Against Bittrex and Its Former CEO
California Regulators Introduce Crypto Disclosure Requirements for Political Campaigns
MicroStrategy's BTC Treasury Reserve Announcement Marks Three-Year Anniversary
US Core CPI Records an Annual Rate of 4.7% in July, Lower Than Market Expectation
Analyst Predicts ARK Bitcoin Spot ETF Application Results to Be Announced Tomorrow, Likely to Face Delay
On-Chain Analyst Reports Over $8.2 Million Worth of Tokens and NFTs Destroyed by nd4.eth Address
Bitcoin Spot to Derivatives Volume Ratio Hits All-Time Low, Signaling Endgame Market Scenario
Market movers:
ETH: $1848.31 (-0.15%)
BNB: $240.3 (-0.70%)
XRP: $0.6314 (+0.65%)
DOGE: $0.07545 (+0.12%)
ADA: $0.2959 (-0.64%)
SOL: $24.49 (+0.70%)
TRX: $0.07728 (+0.26%)
MATIC: $0.6844 (-0.06%)
LTC: $82.88 (-1.06%)
DOT: $4.997 (-0.08%)