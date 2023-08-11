The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.17T, down by -0.88% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $29,320 and $29,738 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $29,395, down by -0.33%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LPT, AKRO, and API3, up by 28%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1848.31 (-0.15%)

  • BNB: $240.3 (-0.70%)

  • XRP: $0.6314 (+0.65%)

  • DOGE: $0.07545 (+0.12%)

  • ADA: $0.2959 (-0.64%)

  • SOL: $24.49 (+0.70%)

  • TRX: $0.07728 (+0.26%)

  • MATIC: $0.6844 (-0.06%)

  • LTC: $82.88 (-1.06%)

  • DOT: $4.997 (-0.08%)

Top gainers on Binance: