Binance Margin will delist cross-margin and isolated-margin trading pairs, including ASTR/BUSD, AUDIO/BUSD, BAT/BUSD, BSW/BUSD, NMR/BUSD, PEOPLE/BUSD, and RSR/BUSD on August 17, 2023, at 14:00 (Eastern Eighth District Time). The platform will suspend margin lending operations for these pairs on August 10, 2023, at 14:00. On August 17, 2023, isolated-margin positions will be automatically closed and liquidated, and all pending orders for isolated trading pairs will be canceled. Users can still trade these currencies in other available pairs on the Binance Margin Trading Platform. It is strongly recommended that users close positions and transfer assets before the suspension takes effect to avoid potential losses.