Binance Labs commits $10 million to Helio Protocol, an innovative DeFi project combining over-collateralized lending with staking-as-a-service (StaaS) and LSDfi infrastructure, to advance the next era in decentralized finance.

Binance Labs, Binance's venture capital and incubation arm, has invested $10 million in Helio Protocol. The project merges over-collateralized lending of its native decentralized stablecoin HAY with StaaS and LSDfi infrastructure, boasting a combined total value locked (TVL) of approximately $300 million, including $260 million in staked assets.

In July 2023, Helio Protocol acquired Synclub to expand HAY's potential by incorporating additional liquid staking tokens (LSTs) as collateral. This move enhances users' capital efficiency and maximizes rewards. Synclub's staking infrastructure and expertise will promote safer and more refined staking experiences for users.

This funding round emphasizes Binance Labs' support for innovative projects that set the stage for DeFi's next era. Binance Labs Co-founder and Head, Yi He, highlighted their commitment to DeFi projects driving innovation for the Web3 industry.

Helio Protocol will allocate the funds to expand its team, diversify collateral across liquid staking providers, and support future multi-chain growth, ensuring a robust, secure, and diversified platform for the LSDfi community. They will also release a development roadmap and refresh the project's branding to signal this new chapter of growth and innovation.