Binance Futures is set to undergo a COIN-M futures trading service upgrade. The scheduled upgrade will commence on August 15, 2023, at 02:00 UTC and is expected to last approximately 60 minutes.

During the course of the upgrade, certain Binance Futures functions may be temporarily impacted. Users accessing the COIN-M trading page directly via the Binance website or Binance App may face intermittent issues viewing information in the "Trades" section.

Additionally, API users might encounter occasional HTTP 5xx server errors while employing the GET /dapi/v1/aggTrades command.

Binance apologizes for any inconvenience this service upgrade may cause and remains committed to offering an improved trading experience for its users in the ever-evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrency trading.



