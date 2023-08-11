The Binance Bixel Challenge has come to an end. Token voucher rewards will be distributed to holders of the top ten Bixel NFTs ranked by community votes.

Binance has announced the conclusion of the Binance Bixel Challenge. Users who hold any of the top ten Bixel NFTs, determined through community votes at the snapshot time (2023-08-10 00:00 UTC), will each receive a one BNB token voucher within the next 14 days. The winner list is available on the "Explore" page.

To redeem their voucher rewards, users must log in to their Binance account and navigate to Profile > Rewards Hub. All voucher rewards have a validity period of 14 days from the day of distribution.

