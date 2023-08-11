Argentina's Agency for Access to Public Information (AAIP) has joined a growing list of governments probing cryptocurrency project Worldcoin over potential security and privacy issues surrounding the company's use of customer data.

According to a report published by CoinTelegraph, following privacy concerns raised by authorities in Germany, France, and Kenya, the AAIP in Argentina has announced its investigation into Worldcoin's data collection, storage, and usage practices. The cryptocurrency project, which launched its token in July, is aimed at verifying users through retinal scans, prompting widespread concern about privacy.

The AAIP highlights the importance of providing clear and accessible information regarding the assignment, use, and purpose of collected and processed data for users who submit personal details, particularly sensitive biometric information.

Worldcoin gathered more than 2 million accounts before its token launch in July. As the company distributed retinal scanners, privacy concerns led Germany’s Bavarian State Office for Data Protection Supervision to launch an investigation. The French National Commission on Informatics and Liberty also criticized the project’s data collection methods as "questionable."

Meanwhile, Kenya's internal security minister announced the suspension of local Worldcoin operations while the firm's potential risks are assessed. Kenyan authorities also reportedly raided a Worldcoin property, seizing equipment believed to contain user data.