Technical analysis suggests an altcoin season might be approaching, with the combined market capitalization of altcoins forming a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, potentially leading to outperformance of alternative cryptocurrencies relative to Bitcoin and Ether.

According to a report published by CoinDesk, crypto trader and former Valkyrie Investments researcher, Josh Olszewicz, conducted the analysis on altcoin charts, excluding Ether and major stablecoins. The inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, one of the most trusted bullish patterns in the market, forms with three price troughs, the middle one being the lowest.

A bullish trend change is confirmed once prices rise above the connecting trendline (neckline) of these lows. For the altcoin market cap, a rise past the neckline resistance of around $300 billion would signal the pattern's completion and the beginning of alt season.

Olszewicz mentioned that he is waiting for a break above $300 billion to consider the pattern valid. However, the possibility remains that the altcoin market cap may turn lower, invalidating the potential inverse head-and-shoulders pattern.

As the bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern emerges in the altcoin market, investors are closely monitoring the situation to make informed decisions on potential outperformance of alternative cryptocurrencies relative to Bitcoin and Ether. However, discerning traders remain cautious, waiting for a clear break above the $300 billion resistance before taking action.

