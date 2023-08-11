According to Odaily Planet news, the Aave community is currently voting on a proposal regarding "Treasury Management - Migration from Avalanche v2 to v3." The voting period is scheduled to conclude at 03:14 on August 12th. As of now, the required number of participants has been met, and the proposal enjoys a 99.99% support rate. If approved, the proposal would lead to the redemption of approximately $4.58 million in Aave DAO funds from Aave v2 Avalanche and their subsequent deposit into Aave v3 Avalanche.