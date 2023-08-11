According to a recent Whale Alert, the USDC Treasury has recently minted 52,572,125 USDC (equivalent to $52,589,868 USD), representing an increase in the supply of the stablecoin within the market. This action highlights the continued growth and importance of stablecoins in the thriving cryptocurrency ecosystem.
$52.57 Million USDC Minted at USDC Treasury
2023-08-11 14:45
