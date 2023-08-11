According to a recent Whale Alert, the USDC Treasury has recently minted a total of 51,749,703 USDC, equivalent to $51,771,851 USD. The new minted coins will contribute to the existing circulating supply and help facilitate transactions in the expanding digital asset market.
51.7 Million USDC Minted at USDC Treasury
2023-08-11 18:36
