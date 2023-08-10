The y00ts series NFT has experienced a 324% increase in its 24H transaction volume, while the DeGods series NFT's floor price has dropped 4%, highlighting the dynamic market for digital collectibles.

According to OpenSea data, the y00ts series NFT saw a significant 324% spike in the 24-hour transaction volume, reaching 174 ETH, with a floor price of 1.75 ETH (a 6% increase in 24H). In contrast, the DeGods series NFT experienced a 37% increase in their 24-hour transaction volume, reaching 801 ETH, while the floor price dipped by 4% to 8.9 ETH.

The recent announcements from DeGods and DeLabs may have contributed to these changes: DeGods disclosed the content of their Season III today, while DeLabs revealed that y00ts would migrate to Ethereum, emphasizing the value of having y00ts exist on the same chain as DeGods. Polygon Labs, which had provided $3 million to DeLabs as part of an agreement to migrate from Solana, will see those funds returned.